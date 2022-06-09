The parents of a 10-week-old baby girl who died in north London have been charged with her murder.

Darren Hurrell, 25, of Meadow Lane in Derby, and Lauren Saint-George, 25, of Bonnington House in Enfield will appear in court to face four charges each.

Their daughter, Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George, died on 2 February, 2018.

Hurrell and Saint-George were both charged on 1 June with murder of a victim under one year old, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The pair were also each charged with manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child, and assault.