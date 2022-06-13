Drivers filling up at what could be London's most expensive petrol station were stunned to discover they were paying almost £2.50 per litre. The independent garage in upmarket Chelsea has a history of high pump prices. But the latest charges of £238.9 for unleaded petrol and £249.9 for diesel took motorists by surprise. Self-employed gas engineer Owen Mackenzie said: "It’s just staggering, I can’t comprehend it."

£238.9 for unleaded petrol in West London

Mr Mackenzie, a former competitor on ITV’s Ninja Warriors added: "I’ve stopped using my van to use my partners car to try and save a bit more on the fuel. I don’t know what I’m going to do as a self-employed engineer, it’s just too much." Soaring fuel prices have become one of the key drivers in the cost of living crisis. The average price of a litre of petrol is £185.04, according to the RAC. Diesel has reached £190.92.

Van driver Roland Okpara who works as a courier said he was running low and had no choice but to use the Chelsea forecourt. "It’s ridiculously steep," he said. "It’s something I need so I have to do it. It affects us a lot because we have to start renegotiating our contracts for the companies we work for. "I probably won’t come back," he added. ITV News has approached the owner of the filling station for a comment.

