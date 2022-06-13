Play Brightcove video

[Video from Twitter]

The police watchdog is investigating after video shared online appeared to show officers throwing punches when detaining a suspect in south east London.

Police were called to Abbey Wood on Friday after a child was reportedly threatened with a bottle and robbed by a group of people.

Video shows police behind a fence using force as the suspect is on the ground. Property reported stolen during the robbery was recovered from the address.

"A 16-year-old male sought to make off from the address but was detained and arrested by officers on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon," the Met Police said. "Another male entered the premises and during the course of the incident he assaulted police officers.

"This 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker. He has been released under investigation. "Two police officers sustained minor injuries. They did not require hospital treatment," the statement added.

Police said they were aware of video footage published online which showed "part of the incident" in which officers used force.

"All Met officers know that any use of force must be necessary and proportionate, and that they will be required to account for their actions," police added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...