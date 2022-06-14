Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a major London railway station.

British Transport Police issued CCTV images of the man that detectives would like to speak to and say they are “very confident” he can help with their investigation.

The girl was in Boots in Victoria Place Shopping Centre, in Victoria station, London at 2.50pm on Saturday when she was assaulted.

Police want to speak to this man

Detective Constable Tony Gittins said: “This is a particularly disturbing incident given the very young age of the victim, and we are working tirelessly to identify the person responsible and bring them in to custody for questioning.

“I would like to appeal for the public’s help in identifying the man in the CCTV images, who we are confident will be able to assist with our investigation.“

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 327 of 11/06/22.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

