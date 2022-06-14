The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met with bereaved families and survivors of the Grenfell fire on the fifth anniversary of the blaze.

A private meeting took place on Tuesday between the royal couple and those directly affected by the fire that killed 72 people, Kensington Palace said, before William and Kate attended a multi-faith service at the base of the tower.

Organised by the campaign group Grenfell United, hundreds of people gathered for the service, with the couple sitting in the front row after speaking with attendees.

A 72-second silence was observed at the base of the tower by all attendees, before applause broke out in tribute to those who died as a result of the blaze on 14 June, 2017.

Green balloons were then released in memory of the 18 children who died.

The couple watched as Cambridge Muslim College dean Shaykh Abdul Hakim Murad gave a speech calling for those accountable for the fire to be arrested.

He also criticised the government’s Rwanda immigration scheme and called for a “museum of inequality” to be established in the capital.

He said families “still have not heard the click of handcuffs” and criticised the “xenophobic discourse now sadly gaining ground” following the first deportation flights to Rwanda on Tuesday.

He added: “Grenfell shows how the powerless and underestimated can suffer, but also what they can achieve.”

The academic called for a “just closure to this story” before being applauded by hundreds listening.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat in the front row of the ceremony Credit: PA

A service was held at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, and was attended by some some survivors and family members of those who died.

Some who suffered losses decided not to attend the service in protest over the abbey's refusal to stream the footage of the service live.

Nabil and Hisam Choucair, who lost six relatives in the Grenfell fire, told ITV News earlier they wanted the world to see the service as it took place.

“We wanted to express the live footage to the world," Nabil Choucair said. "This is our day for remembering our family, our loved ones - the angels - that we should never have lost. We wanted everybody to know about it and be part of this service."

William previously accompanied the Queen to meet those affected by the fire in the days after the tragedy, including local residents, and emergency responders.

The duke and duchess most recently met Grenfell survivors during a visit to mark the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, of which the duke is patron, in November 2019.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out...