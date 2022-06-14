Girl, 17, raped in train toilet on daytime service between London and Kent

A 17-year-old girl was raped in a train toilet onboard a daytime service travelling from London to Kent, British Transport Police have said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the attack on the train, which was travelling between Eltham and Dartford shortly after 2:30pm on Friday 20 May.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 327 of 11/06/22.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

