Man, 31, arrested after girl, 10, sexually assaulted at London Victoria

A man has been arrested in Kent after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a branch of Boots at London Victoria station.

The child was attacked in the chemist in Victoria Place Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon, police said.

British Transport Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of sexually assault in Kent on Tuesday morning and was in custody for questioning.

Detective Constable Tony Gittins had earlier described the attack as “particularly disturbing" given the age of the victim.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out...