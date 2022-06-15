Play Brightcove video

The family of murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has told ITV News they want the main suspect to speak after it emerged he suffered a stroke in prison.

John Cannan was jailed for life in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newly-wed Shirley Banks.

But in 2002 he was named by police as the main suspect in one of Britain's longest running murder investigations.

He has been questioned several times but has always denied any involvement in Suzy Lamplugh’s killing.

"He hasn't admitted to Suzy's murder, but all the fingers point to him and the police seem very convinced," said Suzy's brother Richard.

"If he has done it we would obviously like him to let us know where Suzy is," Richard added.

Suzy Lamplugh

Police have always insisted the investigation into the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh remains ongoing 35 years after she vanished.

Miss Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing in July 1986 at the age of 25.

She left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as “Mr Kipper” for a flat viewing and was never seen again.

Her car, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned in Stevenage Road, Fulham, and police believe she was abducted and murdered.

Investigators most recently carried out searches at a property in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, in 2018 and on land near Drakes Broughton in Worcestershire in 2019, but nothing was found.

