Kevin Spacey 'strenuously denies' sex assault allegations, London court hears

Play Brightcove video

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey “strenuously denies” allegations that he sexually assaulted three men, a London court has heard.

The 62-year-old former Hollywood star was not asked to enter pleas when he appeared for the 28-minute hearing at at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

But Patrick Gibbs QC, defending, said: “Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.”

Deputy District Judge Tan Ikram granted Spacey unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on July 14 f or a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The actor was mobbed by photographers as he arrived at court wearing a blue suit with teal suede brogues and a dark patterned tie.

He was ushered into the building surrounded by members of his legal team and two police officers.

The actor made no comment but smiled as he was rushed past a queue of other court attendees and through the entrance before passing security.

He stood in the dock to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his London address at a flat in Waterloo, and date of birth.

World's media gathers outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London

The allegations relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against him last month, but Spacey could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK earlier this week.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner who is known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, had previously said he would travel to the UK to face the charges.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, Spacey said: "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...