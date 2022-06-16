'Nuisance' London pedicab drivers slapped with record fines in council crackdown

'Nuisance' pedicab drivers in London's West End have been slapped with record fines after a council crackdown on 'rip-off' operators.

Westminster City Council stepped up the number of prosecutions after complaints about drivers blocking pavements, playing loud music and charging extortionate fares.

In the past 12 months more than 50 pedicab drivers have been reported for prosecution in Covent Garden, Soho, Leicester Square, Chinatown, and Mayfair.

"We want people visiting the West End to have fun and to be safe, and the council will continue to work with the police to take action against antisocial pedicab drivers," said Councillor Aicha Less.

"I’m pleased that our enforcement action has resulted in these drivers being issued with record fines," she added.

The latest round of prosecutions saw fines and costs ranging from £684 to £2019 for five operators, with a total of £5,682 handed down.

One driver was fined £1,018 for playing loud music after being fined for charging £180 for a three-minute ride earlier this year.

