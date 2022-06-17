Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Rachel Cook

A double decker burst into flames on a busy south London high street on Friday morning.

The entire back of the bus became engulfed in flames on Christchurch Road in Streatham Hill, shortly after 9:45am.

All passengers and the driver made it off the bus before firefighters arrived and there were no reports of any injuries, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

An LFB statement said: "The Brigade was called at 0950 and the fire was under control by 1022. One fire engine from Brixton Fire Station attended the scene."

Around 19 people had dialled 999 to report the incident, with footage from the scene showing dozens of passersby watching as smoke bellowed out from the vehicle.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

