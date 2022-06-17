Police release image in hunt for man who sexually assaulted woman on London bus

Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to identify following a sexual assault on a London bus.

The Metropolitan Police issued a photograph following the incident on a bus outside Victoria Station.

The force said the incident took place on a route 36 bus from Victoria, on Thursday 28 April at about 12pm.

Its statement said a man boarded the bus by the rear exit, sat next to the victim, who was by the window, and sexually touched her.

When the victim got up and moved, the man sexually touched her again as she changed seats.

Police said the victim moved away from the suspect, but he stared at her and attempted to talk to her.

The man then got off the bus in Park Lane and continued to stare at her through the window, before the victim got off the bus a few minutes later.

Detective Superintendent Michael Dougall said: “The MPS and our partners at TFL are heavily committed to tackling sexual abuse on the bus network.

"No one should have to suffer this ordeal whilst going about their day. I would urge anyone with any information about this offence to contact the police immediately."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is being asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 3250/28Apr.

Alternatively, you may give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...