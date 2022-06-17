A 30-foot mural of Elton John has been unveiled at the star's beloved Watford Football Club ahead of his homecoming shows at the Vicarage Road ground next month.

The Rocketman star is depicted in Watford's yellow and black kit and his trademark glasses in the work by football-themed street artists MurWalls.

Designer and MurWalls founder Marc Silver was commissioned by the football club and Watford Council to create the homage and while Mr Silver is a Hammers supporter himself, the artist told ITV News he is a big fan of the singer.

Elton John will perform two homecoming shows in Watford in July

"Im an Elton fan, I went to see him in Las Vegas 15 years ago and I think that Watford needs to celebrate Elton John."

The mural was painted by artist Mr Meana on a building adjoining the stadium and overlooks the Elton John Stand, named in tribute to its honorary life-president.

"He’s saved Watford FC from liquidation on numerous occasions," Mr Silver added. "So I felt that image needed to be up there."

The new mural of Elton John at Vicarage Road Credit: MurWalls/Red Five Film

It meant spending hours on a cherry picker to access the wall, but Mr Silver said it was "worth the effort".

MurWalls' distinctive street art is already a fixture in Watford. Their portraits of ex-players decorate the underpass leading to Vicarage Road stadium, and a n image of Graham Taylor is emblazoned on the side of a house in the town.

The new homage will greet the 75-year-old and his fans when he plays two special homecoming shows at the club in July, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Troy Deery, Cliff Holton and Luther Blissett are among the ex-Watford players immortalised in the subway leading to Vicarage Road stadium Credit: MurWalls/Red Five Film

Announcing the shows last year, Sir Elton said: “I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time as part of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“My relationship with the club, with the fans, the players and the staff over the years have meant the world to me.

“Through the good times and the bad, Watford has been a huge part of my life.

A year after becoming chairman in 1976, Elton John appointed Graham Taylor as manager - the most successful manager in the club's history

“I love the club so dearly, and have had some of the best days of my life in those stands – these shows are going to be so incredibly emotional, and to spend them surrounded by my fellow Watford fans will be wonderful.

“We’ve been on quite the journey together.”

The Candle In The Wind singer has played the venue three times, having first appeared there in 1974 dressed as a hornet, in tribute to the club’s nickname.

The shows will take place on July 3 and 4 and will finish the singer's 2022 European tour.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...