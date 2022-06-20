Police charge 15-year-old boy with murder after fatal stabbing in Tottenham

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in north London.

The teenager, who has not been named by police because of his age, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of the murder of Ali Baygoren, 17, from Tottenham, north London, who was stabbed in Orchard Place, Tottenham, at around 12.10am on Saturday.

Two other teenagers aged 16 and 17 who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.