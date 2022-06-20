A tiny tree frog surprised animal experts after turning up in a bag of bananas more than 4,000 miles from home.

RSPCA inspector Philip Norman was called to Sheen in south west London last week after a shopper discovered the little frog in a bag of bananas and was concerned he had an injured leg.

"The little frog is only 3cm long and must have been wrapped up in the bag of bananas for a long time," Philip said.

"The shopper had bought them at a local supermarket but had quite the shock when he unwrapped them at home to find the little frog inside.

"The bananas had come from the Dominican Republic so this little one had quite the adventure!" he added.

According to the RSPCA, it can be difficult to identify one species of frog from another, especially if the species is native to a country so far away.

However, it’s believed to be a Hispaniolan common tree frog or a Dominican tree frog.

The little frog was transferred to Heathrow Animal Reception Centre so he can be looked after.

The RSPCA urged Londoners to visit their website or call their donation line on 0300 123 8181 to continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...