High-rise apartment block on fire near Grenfell Tower in West London

Firefighters have been called to a fire at a high-rise block in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were at the scene in Queensdale Crescent.

The brigade said half of a flat on the 12th floor of the building was on fire, and added that the person who reported it sent live stream videos of the flames to the brigade’s 999 call centre.

The building is less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower where 72 people died following a fire in 2017.

Smoke rising above West London close to Grenfell Tower Credit: Twitter/@fabtic_ltd/PA

London Ambulance Service said it is responding to the fire in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, and is treating "a number of patients" at the scene.

In a statement on Twitter, LAS said: "London Ambulance Service is responding to a fire in Queensdale Crescent, W11, alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade. We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients."

Felicity Buchan, MP for Kensington, tweeted:

