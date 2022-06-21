A teenager has been left with life-changing injuries after an 'acid attack' in east London at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a fight in Walnut Road, Waltham Forest where officers found an 18-year-old man suffering serious injuries.

It is thought that a corrosive substance was poured on the victim and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening but he is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Detectives from the North East Command Unit are investigating and want to talk to anyone who was near Larch Road and Walnut Road that evening.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV/doorbell footage between 8pm and 9pm.

Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 7403/18Jun.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...