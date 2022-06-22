Huge Bexleyheath sinkhole spanning residential street swallows motorbike

Play Brightcove video

Photo: Twitter/@LEDCAFC Video: Twitter/@Darrenmukotekwa

A big sinkhole spanning an entire street in Bexleyheath swallowed a motorbike after the road caved in on Tuesday night.

Shocked residents found a big chunk of street missing after it began cracking and a seven metre hole opened up.

Police and firefighters were called at 9pm on Tuesday and quickly cordoned off the road, and the council and Thames Water are investigating what happened.

No homes were reported damaged and no one was injured.

The Met Police said: "Officers were called to Martens Avenue, Bexleyheath, shortly before 2100hrs to reports of a large sinkhole.

"Officers attended and road closures have been put in place. There are no reported injuries."

Witnesses reportedly saw a motorbike drive past without seeing the sinkhole. The driver tried to jump it, but ended up in the hole.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...