A Polish man was savagely attacked on a busy London street shortly after arriving in London.

Kamil Sobala asked for directions after getting off a coach at Victoria station before being beaten unconscious when asked where he was from.

Kamil, 31, travelled to the capital from Bath after flying in from his native country to live in the UK.

He was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched in the face during the attack in Elizabeth Street.

The assault left Kamil "shaken" and he fears even walking to the shops.

'It was racist'

"I was going to meet some friends and went past the pub to ask directions because my phone was dead," he said.

"I wanted to know where to go to charge my phone and where the underground station was.

"These guys, I asked them for some help to find the station. Instead of them just saying 'sorry I can't help you' they swore at me. Then they asked me where I was from and I said Poland.

"Then they started beating me. It's terrible. I'm just scared of going to the shop I can't sleep and I'm scared as well as full of pain.

"My back is painful and so is my eye, cheek and face. It was racist. They didn't start attacking me, only when I said I was from Poland; they punched me until I can't remember anything," he added.

Kamil Sobala pictured shortly after the attack which left him badly injured Credit: BPM Media

Footage of the attack was circulated on social media. The video shows a man appearing to beat Kamil repeatedly while he lies on the floor.

"A lady posted a video of me and called the ambulance. I want to thank everyone who helped and that video is good because hopefully the guys will be caught," Kamil said.

After first arriving in Britain in 2013 Kamil returned this year and was moving to London to live with friends.

He had only been in the capital for a matter of minutes before he was attacked.

When asked about the attack the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at approximately 19:50hrs on Saturday, 18 June to reports of a man assaulted in Elizabeth Street, SW1.

"A man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries before being discharged. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

There have currently been no arrests.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7204/18June.

