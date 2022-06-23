Man charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in Croydon
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering his grandmother.
Verushan Manoharan appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after being charged with stabbing 89-year-old Sakunthala Francis to death.
Emergency services were called to a home in Brigstock Road, Croydon, south London, at around 9.20pm on Tuesday.
Paramedics tried to save the pensioner but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Manoharan was arrested a short while later at another address in Croydon.
He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody to attend the Old Bailey on Monday for a bail application hearing.
Manoharan has also been listed to appear at the same court on July 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.