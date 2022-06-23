Man charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in Croydon

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering his grandmother.

Verushan Manoharan appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after being charged with stabbing 89-year-old Sakunthala Francis to death.

Emergency services were called to a home in Brigstock Road, Croydon, south London, at around 9.20pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics tried to save the pensioner but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manoharan was arrested a short while later at another address in Croydon.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody to attend the Old Bailey on Monday for a bail application hearing.

Manoharan has also been listed to appear at the same court on July 21.

