A 79-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman found strangled to death in London 48 years ago.

The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, a street in Islington, north London, on the afternoon of 1 June, 1974.

Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said

A murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought, the force added.

On Wednesday, officers arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham, south London, a police statement said.

He has charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman, the Met added.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (23 June).