Pair charged with conspiring to traffic child to the UK to harvest organs

Two people have been charged with conspiring to bring a child to the UK to harvest their organs, the Met Police say.

Beatrice Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, both of Nigeria, are both charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Both have been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday (23 June).

The Met said a child has been safeguarded.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, the force said.

