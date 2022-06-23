Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze which has destroyed the roof of a property in south east London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to Chelsfield Hill in Orpington in the middle of the night.

People living nearby were told to keep their doors and windows shut as smoke spread across neighbouring streets.

The A21 was closed between Rushmore Hill and Hewitts roundabout with motorists diverted around the local area.

Firefighters damping down the flames early on Thursday morning Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Clive Robinson, who was at the scene, said: "Crews worked extremely hard to bring this large fire under control.

"The fire created a lot of smoke and we advised people in the nearby area to keep their windows and doors shut."

The fire was brought under control by 6:30am and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...