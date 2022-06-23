Three teenagers, including two boys aged 16, have been arrested by police investigating more than 20 sex attacks on lone women in Hackney Marshes, east London.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Hackney area on Wednesday, 22 June and is being held in police custody.

Earlier this month another 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were arrested and released on bail.

Women have been targeted by a male on a bike while either walking or jogging in Hackney who also made inappropriate comments and riding off.

"I understand these assaults have caused considerable concern among the community, but we have a dedicated team of officers working around the clock and carrying out a number of enquiries to bring the perpetrator to justice," said Detective Superintendent Mike Hamer.

"We also have an increased police presence in the area, and officers are speaking with members of the community to provide reassurance," he added.

Detectives are still appealing for information and previously released an E-fit of a male they want to identify.

E-fit image of suspect police are looking for Credit: Met Police

Officers know of 22 attacks between February and June but suspect there could be more and are urging any women who may not yet have spoken to police to contact them.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2905/22JUN.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

