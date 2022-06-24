Detectives have launched an appeal to find a potential witness called 'Sandra' after a teenage girl reported being raped in north London.

The girl, aged in her mid-teens, was leaving a block of flats in Joyce Avenue, Edmonton when she was approached by a man who allegedly raped her at around 8.55pm on Sunday, 6 March.The “distressed” teen then went to Fore Street where police were called, a Met Police statement said.

While waiting at a bus stop for officers to arrive, a woman who identified herself as Sandra comforted the girl.

Officers launched an investigation, and the following week a 29-year-old man from Haringey was charged with one count of rape and sexual activity with a child, the Met confirmed.

However, despite efforts to find Sandra, police say they have been unable to trace her after she left the area upon officers' arrival.

She has been described as a black woman of medium build who was wearing a black coat, long red skirt or dress, and carrying a plastic bag on the day.

She left the area on a 149 bus heading towards London Bridge.

“This woman spoke to and comforted the young girl and we really need to speak to her,” detective constable Rebecca Mussington said.

“She may not realise it, but her evidence could be crucial. This is a very serious allegation of sexual crime against a young girl and I would appeal to this lady, or anyone else who has any information to come forward and tell us what you know.

"You can always call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name, but however you want to do it, please call.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD6590/06Mar.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.