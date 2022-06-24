Eight Metropolitan Police child strip-search cases referred to force's watchdog

A further eight referrals involving police officer strip searches of children have been made to the Metropolitan Police watchdog.

It comes after high-profile cases revealed that two teenage girls, known as Child Q and Olivia, were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating.

The strip-search of another child, known only as Child A, by Met officers was confirmed to be under investigation last month.

The latest incidents are voluntary referrals relating to separate searches that took place between December 2019 and March 2022.

Children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to “more intimate searches outside custody”, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has returned two of the referrals to the force to investigate. The rest are still pending with the IOPC.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the force understood "the trauma and lasting impact these types of searches can have on people."

“Strip searches in custody and searches that expose more intimate parts outside of custody are important in ensuring the safety of the person being searched as well as protecting communities from drugs and weapons," he said.

"But they must, of course, be carried out appropriately and in line with our policy."

People demonstrate outside Stoke Newington Police Station in London, over the treatment of Child Q Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

A review of Child Q's ordeal concluded her strip-search should never have happened, was unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”.

The second anonymous teenager, an autistic 15-year-old known as Olivia, was strip-searched by six officers in front of male colleagues. The BBC reported that she later tried to kill herself.

The Met said new procedures mean officers must now also get permission from an inspector and have a conversation with a supervisor before carrying out the search. An adult must also be present.

The Mayor of London said it is “shocking and deeply disturbing” that so many cases of children being strip searched by the police have been referred to the IOPC.

Sadiq Khan's spokesman said the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime will also be writing to Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary to bring this matter to their attention.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...