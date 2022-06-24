A Thai massage therapist who lived and worked in Kensington has been jailed for 11 years after sexually assaulting two clients.

Mongkhon Thopwan, 54, of North End Road, West Kensington was convicted of five counts of assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent back in March, following a six-day trial.

Today (24 June), he was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court.

Detective Constable Natalie Witt, the investigating officer from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I applaud the tremendous courage and bravery of these two women, as without their evidence we would not have been able to remove this sexual predator from our streets.

”The circumstances of the offences meant there was no forensic or CCTV evidence available and it was the powerful testimonies of these women which secured the convictions.

"I would appeal to anyone who has been victim of a similar attack to contact the police.”

The court heard from two independent victims that Thopwan had, on two separate occasions seven months apart, abused his position of trust as a masseur by seriously sexually assaulting them. Both women reported the attacks to police.

The second victim, using the pseudonym Molly, has since said: “I considered keeping this serious assault a secret and staying silent because I really really could not bear the thought of ever repeating what happened.

"It felt too weird, humiliating and hideous. When I think now about the anger, sadness and anxiety that would have eaten at my soul had I not said something, that hurts.

“Running on adrenaline and complete panic I phoned my best friend and she persuaded me to phone the police, oh gosh am I glad I did, it was instantly 'not my secret'.

"It was out there 'away' from me, 'away' from my heart, 'away' from my soul. And as a result I had a crazy supportive network holding me up and holding me tight.

"Within an hour of telling the police what happened this man was arrested and spent three months in jail before being bailed on strictest of conditions."

The first attack occurred on 1 November 2020 when a woman in her 20s attended the Thai massage parlour at Nine Lucksa on North End Road in West Kensington for massage therapy.

Thopwan was arrested two days later and was bailed with strict conditions whilst detectives continued with their enquiries.

A disclosure of the offence was made by the investigating officer to Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council. At this time the premises were closed due to the pandemic.

The Met’s licensing team and Hammersmith and Fulham Council worked together to ensure that neither Thopwan’s therapist’s licence, nor the business licence for Thai Massage Nine Lucksa, were renewed. Both were effective from 1 December 2020.

A second victim, a woman in her 30s, was sexually assaulted on 17 June 2021 at the same location. Thopwan was arrested on 18 June 2021.

He was charged with the above offences on 19 June 2021 and remanded in custody. During this time Thopwan was not registered to work.

DC Natalie Witt, added: "Thopwan is an extremely dangerous offender who targeted these women when they were at their most vulnerable.

"Their crucial evidence led to his conviction and has ensured Thopwan cannot subject anyone else to such horrific attacks.

"I would again urge anyone who has been a victim of a similar attack to speak to us directly quoting 8803/02NOV20.

"We have specially trained officers who will help and support you.

"Alternatively contact us through a third party support group such as The Havens or London Survivors Gateway who offer a 24/7 urgent advice number if you need to speak with someone for the first time."