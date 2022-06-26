Drivers who stray into cycle lanes are set to be hit with fines of up to £160, in new powers coming into effect on Monday (27 June).

Transport for London (TfL) is reminding motorists of the upcoming rule change, which will affect all London boroughs.

The transport body will be able to issue fixed penalty notices (FPNs) of up to £160 to drivers who break the law by entering cycle lanes marked by solid white lines and cycle tracks.

The FPN amount drops to £80 if paid within 14 days.

TfL, along with all London boroughs, has been handed expanded enforcement powers previously only available to police, in a bid to improve safety for cyclists and encourage more people to get on their bikes in the capital.

TfL says more than half of Londoners surveyed say they choose not to cycle in the city due to concerns about road traffic.

"Vehicles driving in cycle lanes put cyclists in danger and can deter people from choosing to cycle," senior policy and development officer at the London Cycling Campaign Tom Bogdanowicz said.

Most motor vehicles are already prohibited from driving within or crossing the boundaries of cycle lanes, which are marked by a solid white line and cycle track.

Until Monday, the rules had only been enforced by police.

But from June 27 onward, TfL will begin issuing fines to vehicles that drive within, or cross, the white lines of cycle lanes.

The Government introduced the new powers that will allow TfL and London boroughs to fine motorists who infringe on cycle lanes and cycle tracks, in the same way that they currently do for bus lanes and yellow box junctions.

People riding bicycles in a cycle lane in Chelsea, London. Credit: PA

Initially, TfL says it will use existing CCTV cameras to enforce contraventions in cycle lanes and cycle tracks at key locations across its road network.

TfL said improving safety on London's roads is a vital part of its Vision Zero commitment to eliminating death and serious injury on the transport network.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "Making London's streets safer is our top priority. These new enforcement powers will deter motorists from infringing on crucial space specifically designated to keep cyclists safe and will help improve cyclist's confidence when getting around the capital.

"Enabling more Londoners to walk and cycle continues to be at the heart of the Mayor's vision to create a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable London for everyone - these new powers will play an important role in that."

TfL has continued to work on its Safer Junctions programme to make changes at some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions.

To date, TfL has completed work at a total of 43 junctions.

Hundreds of cyclists poured into the streets of central London in March to demand safer roads, after a 39-year-old woman became the eighth to die at on or near a notorious Holborn junction.

Cyclist Shatha Ali died at the scene following a collision with an lorry at the gyratory outside Holborn Station.

Camden Council said at the time it was working to re-secure more than £9million in funding from TfL to carry out works on the Holborn junctions.

