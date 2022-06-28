Census 2021: London boroughs see biggest rises and falls in population

London boroughs saw both the biggest rises and falls in population in the last decade according to the 2021 census for England and Wales.

The census, which takes place across the UK every 10 years, provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in the country.

Data shows Tower Hamlets in east London saw the biggest population rise up 22.1%, followed by Dartford (20.0%) and Barking & Dagenham (17.7%).

The biggest population fall was in Kensington & Chelsea (down 9.6%) followed by Westminster (6.9%).

Overall south-east England was the most populated region with 9,278,100 people, followed by London (8,799,800).

East London also recorded the fewest number of older people aged 65 and over living there - Tower Hamlets recorded 5.6%, followed by Newham at 7.1% and Hackney with 7.9%.

'The Covid affect'

The Office for National Statistics said: "Population change in certain areas may reflect how the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affected people’s choice of usual residence on census day. "These changes might have been temporary for some and more long-lasting for others."

Data from the 2021 census for England and Wales will be published in stages over the next two years, the ONS said.

Future releases will include figures on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education and housing plus – for the first time – information on UK armed forces veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

