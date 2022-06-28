The Met Police is being placed in special measures following a string of scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard, the Stephen Port inquiry and strip search of Child Q.

The decision was made by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and means the force will be placed under close scrutiny.

In a brief statement Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said: "We can confirm that we are now monitoring the Metropolitan Police Service through our Engage process, which provides additional scrutiny and support to help it make improvements."

The latest development means the Metropolitan Police is now officially one of Britain's failing police forces.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "The public put their trust in the police and rightly expect the country’s largest force to protect them effectively and carry out their duties to the highest professional standards. As Home Secretary, I have overseen the largest funding boost for policing in a decade, and the Government has committed to an extra 20,000 police officers, with 2,599 already recruited by the Metropolitan Police. “I expect the police to get the basics right. It is clear the Metropolitan Police Service is falling short of these expectations which is why I support the action that HMICFRS has taken today to highlight their failings – and I expect the Met and the London Mayor to take immediate action to begin addressing them. “The process to recruit a new Commissioner is well underway and I have made clear that the successful candidate must demonstrate sustained improvements in the Metropolitan Police Service in order to regain public trust both in London and across the country. “The new Commissioner will need to deliver on the public’s priorities for the police – making our streets safer, bearing down on crime and bringing more criminals to justice, while continuing to recruit thousands of new officers to protect local communities.”

This is a developing story more follows...

