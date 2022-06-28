Tributes have been paid to a 35-year-old law graduate who was murdered on her way home from a night out. Zara Aleena was attacked by a stranger as she walked along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, towards Gants Hill station in the early hours of Sunday morning. A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Friend, Nadia, told The Times: “She was a very gentle soul. She was very helpful to everyone and her neighbours.” According to reports, Ms Aleena had just passed her law degree and was working as an administrative officer at the Royal Courts of Justice. Her profile on the career networking site LinkedIn said: “My excellent interpersonal skills mean that I like people and they like me. I have strong organisational skills. Additionally, I bring energy, enthusiasm and ambition to any job role that I am in.”

Police at the scene in east London close to where Zara was attacked Credit: BPM Media

Police said Ms Aleena suffered multiple injuries and it appeared no weapon had been used in the attack.

Figures from the Metropolitan Police show that 14 of the 44 victims of suspected homicides so far in 2022, not including Ms Aleena’a death, were women.

In 11 of these cases the suspect is a relative or friend of the victim, another died in a house fire, and the relationship between suspect and victim in the remaining two is not yet clear.

It is rare for a victim to be murdered in the street by a stranger – according to the Office for National Statistics in the year to the end of March 2021 in England and Wales 6% of female victims and 18% of males were killed by strangers.

Jebina Nessa - the sister of school teacher Sabina Nessa killed by a stranger as she walked at night in Greenwich last year - joined the calls for more to be done to end male violence against women.

