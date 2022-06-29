Play Brightcove video

[Video from Twitter/@SEN_GREAT]

A man who appeared to collapse and fall under an Overground train in east London was pulled to safety after a woman raised the alarm by shouting for help.

The dramatic moment in Blackhorse Road was caught on camera after the woman saw him stumbling along the platform.

A group of startled passengers can be seen gathered round to help and carefully pulling the man back onto the platform, seemingly unharmed.

"I'm walking and he's stumbling and I'm looking at him and he's gone towards the train and he's fallen through the gap and the doors are about to close - and I'm shouting!" the unnamed woman said.

People nearby praised her swift actions, saying: "God bless you - you are the angel sent!"

The rescue operation appeared to be carried out quickly as people shone torches beneath the London Overground train and manoeuvered the man back between the gap to the platform.

"Oh my days!" exclaimed another passenger as the rescue operation came to an end.

Transport for London (Tfl) has been contacted for comment.

