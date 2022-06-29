Zara Aleena's family is planning a vigil to 'walk her home' along the 10-minute journey she never got to finish.

The 35-year-old aspiring lawyer died following an attack as she walked home at 2.17am in Ilford, east London.Her family released a powerful statement earlier today, honouring Ms Aleese - whom they said had a "fierce" spirit and strongly believed women should be able to walk home.

The vigil notice says Ms Aleena was just minutes' walk from home when she was fatally injured.

The family is asking people to dress in white to attend the vigil this Saturday, 29 June.

People are being urged to meet at Cranbrook Rd at 1.30pm, and begin walking at 2.17pm to finish the journey she had been taking towards Gants Hill before she was stopped in her tracks.

Her family have requested that people wear white and maintain a "sombre" and quiet mood during the walk.

Earlier, Ms Aleena’s family released a powerful tribute in which they said she was a keen walker and believed women should be safe on the streets.

In a statement issued through police, they said: “She walked everywhere. She put her party shoes in a bag and donned her trainers. She walked.

“Zara believed that a woman should be able to walk home. Now, her dreams of a family are shattered, her future brutally taken.”

End Violence Against Women Coalition was among a number of groups listed on the notice as supporting Ms Aleena's family.

A 29-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday (29 June) charged with the murder, attempted rape and robbery of Ms Aleena.

Jordan McSweeney, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, is accused of killing the law graduate as she walked home from a night-out along Cranbrook Road, in the early hours of Sunday.

Zara Aleena was allegedly murdered while walking home from a night out Credit: Luke O’Reilly/PA

He appeared briefly at Thames Magistrates’ Court, wearing a grey tracksuit and speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

No plea was indicated.

McSweeney is accused of murder as well as robbing Ms Aleena of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempted penetration without consent.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police have said that Ms Aleena suffered severe head injuries and no weapons are thought to have been used.