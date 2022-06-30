Play Brightcove video

[Video from Twitter/Cllr Stuart Neaverson/@sneaversons]

A dramatic video has captured the 'shocking' moment a pane of glass fell 12 storeys from a south London building and shattered on the ground.

Footage posted by Labour councillor Stuart Neaverson shows the pane plummet to the floor near the High Street in Colliers Wood.

The window was reportedly hit by a bird days earlier but not fixed until it fell out and smashed.

"Shocking to see something like this happen in the middle of Colliers Wood - someone could've been seriously injured," said Councillor Stuart Neaverson.

The local MP described the video as "terrifying" and said it was a miracle no one was injured.

"Miraculously, it is my understanding that nobody was under the glass when it fell and so no one has been hurt," said Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh.

"It is indisputable that this is fortuitous and serious harm could have been caused, she added.

Siobhain McDonagh said she has asked the owners of the building to investigate what happened.

