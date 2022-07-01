A baby's ashes have been stolen from a car in Regent's Park, police have said.

The ashes, which were kept inside a sentimental locket, were stolen from a BMW on Tuesday 21 June, between 12:30pm and 1:30pm.

The victim had parked her car between Chester Road and The Outer Circle while she attended an event in Marylebone Green.

Police released an image of a locket similar to the one stolen and appealed directly to the thief to return the item.

PC Andy Goodyer, from the Royal Parks OCU, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw someone behaving suspiciously by the cars to come forward.“

“Please do the right thing so that we can return this to her,” he added.The pendant can be posted to police at the following address: FAO PC Goodyer, The Old Police House, Hyde Park, London W2 2UH.Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting reference CAD1571/30Jun.

