Around 100 firefighters are tackling a fire at a 17-storey block of flats in south-east London.

15 fire engines are at the scene of the fire in St Mark’s Square, Bromley, where around 120 people have been evacuated.

Half of a five-room flat on the 15th floor of the block is alight and part of the roof is also on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Around 120 people have been evacuated. Credit: PA Images

Firefighters were called at 11.58am and are still at the scene.

The brigade’s 999 control centre received 88 calls alerting them to the blaze.

Fire crews have come from Bromley, Beckenham, Addington, Woodside, Lewisham, Forest Hill, Sidcup and Croydon and surrounding fire stations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and black smoke coming from one part of a slanted roof.

Further footage showed firefighters on the roof with the flames apparently extinguished.

Josh Gill, 29, a Co-op team leader from Bromley, said: “I literally live on the doorstep.

"I was in my flat and my mother-in-law came over to pick up my wife’s niece who stayed over last night, and as she came she said about the fire and saw all the fire brigade appear and (I) went to have a look.

"Some people were upset and crying whilst others were shocked and confused as to what was going on.

"The fire brigade are still here and you can see people who live in the flats evacuated in the church.”“It is scary to see this right on the doorstep as I have a family.”

A man living near a tower fire in Bromley said he saw flames burning “ferociously” on the building.

Rowland Leslie, 63, said: “I was just walking down to come to Bromley and I don’t think it had started not long before that because the fire engines were just coming.

“Where there is the slant of the building there are balconies and flames were burning ferociously at the start.

“I have been in Bromley for over an hour and where I was it looked like the fire had been put out but in the last 20 minutes it looks like it must have started up again.”

Guests at a Premier Inn next to the tower were evacuated and have been told they are likely to wait several hours to get back inside.

One guest, Jerome Smith, 22, said: "I was asleep, woke up, came out, my friend messaged me saying there was a fire and they evacuated everyone.

"My car is parked in the car park, so we’re just waiting to get in. They’re saying it’s going to be a three-hour wait."

Raquell Viamonte, 22, who works at a restaurant in St Mark’s Square, said it was “terrifying” when the fire broke out.

She said: “It was quite stressful. I had to deal with quite a lot of customers, kick them out and refund their orders.

“The fire alarm started ringing and by the time I walked out there were firefighters running around everywhere.

“It was terrifying.”