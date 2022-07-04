A teenage boy is "unaccounted for" after entering a lake in an east London country park in the early hours of the morning.

A police search has been launched after the 17-year-old was seen entering Fairlop Waters in Ilford at around 12.30am this morning (Monday, July 4).

The boy's next of kin have been informed while a search is carried out in the water.

Metropolitan Police officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, while a police helicopter was also called to the scene.

Pictures show a cordon around the entrance to the lake with dog units, two police vans, a police car and park patrol car stationed inside. The lake also has an inflatable assault course.

It is understood that divers are set to enter the lake to help with the search.

Police van at the lake in Fairlop Waters as officers join the search Credit: BPM Media

Redbridge Council said in a statement: “Following an incident on the lake at Fairlop Waters in the early hours of this morning, the park is closed to visitors at the request of the emergency services.

"At this moment we do not know when the park will be re-opened. Please check our website for further updates.”

The Met Police said: "Police were called to Fairlop Waters, Ilford, shortly after 12:30am on Monday, July 4, to reports of a concern for safety.

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade. It was reported that a 17-year-old boy had entered the water and was unaccounted for.

"The National Police Air Service (NPAS) was called to the scene to help with the search.

"The boy's next of kin have been informed."

