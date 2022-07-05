Premier League footballer reportedly arrested in London on suspicion of rape

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

The man, who is in his 20s but cannot be named for legal reasons, was being questioned by police over an alleged attack which was said to have taken place in June, according to the Telegraph.

Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement that a suspect had been taken into custody on Monday after being arrested at an address in Barnet.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.”

The force statement added the suspect “was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

