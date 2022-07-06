Residents have criticised a south London playground as 'the saddest in the UK'.

The small area on Waterfall Terrace in Tooting Broadway has just a single slide and has been described by some as looking like a "sad art installation".

An image of the playground was shared online by potential Tooting Broadway councillor Rex Osborn.

Sharing a picture of the lone slide he tweeted:

Many Twitter users shared their criticism of the small and simple play area online, with one even calling it "pathetic". Another commented: "What a sad playground."

'We’re going to change it'

Labour MP for Tooting, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, even joined in slamming the playground and said: "The remnants of 44 years of Tory rule in Wandsworth. The saddest looking playground, ever. With a new Labour Council now in place, we’re going to change it."

Another person commented: "Possibly the worst saddest playground I’ve ever seen." One questioned: "Ignoring politics for a moment to ask a genuine question: Is this the worst playground in the country?"

The small play area has been criticised online Credit: BPM Media

However, some people came to the playground's defence.

One said: "Get a grip that’s not neglect just undersized. Try up north to see what neglect is."

Labour Cabinet lead for Housing, Aydin Dikerdem, said: "The council’s new administration has a mandate to deliver much needed change for Wandsworth and we are determined to make the borough a better and fairer place to live.

"We have far reaching and comprehensive plans to deliver on our manifesto commitments, particularly when it comes to improving facilities on our estates as well as services for children and young people which is one of our core priorities."

