A man was rushed to hospital this morning after being shot several times in west London.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found with gunshot wounds at the junction of Kingshill Avenue and Yeading Lane in Northolt in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is reported to be non-life-threatening.

One eyewitness said he saw "at least nine bullet holes" in the driver's window and rear door of a grey Mercedes A-Class abandoned at the scene.

The eyewitness added: "There were clearly numerous latex gloves, a foil sheet and what appeared to be bandages on the road by the driver's door, suggesting there were injuries.

"A number of shots had passed through the car and exited the passenger's window, where they ended up is anyone's guess."

Police dog helps officers at the scene of the shooting in Northolt Credit: BPM Media

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 01:15hrs on Tuesday, 5 July to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Kingshill Avenue and Yeading Lane, Northolt.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 30s, suffering gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains; his condition is not life-threatening.

"A crime scene remains in place. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD348/5Jul.

