Police are looking for a man seen on CCTV after a bus driver was racially abused and sworn at in south London.

Officers say the driver of the 314 route was subjected to "racist slurs" on Eltham High Street after a passenger pressed the emergency exit button.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall, said: “The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination or abuse and is committed to working with partners, including TfL, to robustly tackle hate crime by holding offenders to account.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact local police by dialling 101 quoting crime reference CRIS 3600880/22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...