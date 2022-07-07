Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly released from prison

The mother of Baby P - who died after months of abuse - has been freed from jail, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Tracy Connelly's release comes after parole board judges refused a bid by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to keep her behind bars for longer.

Mr Raab condemned the decision and said it was proof the Parole Board needed a "fundamental overhaul".

Now aged 40, Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

This was her fourth parole review after she was released on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions by "developing intimate personal relationships" online and inciting another resident at her accommodation to engage in "inappropriate sexualised behaviour".

In a statement earlier this year, the Parole Board said: "In summary, the judge has concluded that the panel did take into consideration all evidence mentioned by the application and made rational conclusions.

"The reconsideration decision clarifies that the weight given to the evidence given by the Secretary of States witnesses, who supported release, and the proposed external controls, was proportionate and the reasons were clearly outlined in the decision letter.

"The final ground on the rationality of the outcome was also rejected on the grounds of not reaching the threshold, as defined by law, for becoming unreasonable."

Connelly will be subject to restrictions on her movements, activities and who she contacts, and faces 20 extra licence conditions.

They include living at a specified address, being supervised by probation, wearing an electronic tag, adhering to a curfew and having to disclose her relationships.

Her use of the internet and a phone will be monitored, and she has been told she cannot go to certain places to "avoid contact with victims and to protect children".

Who was Baby P?

Known publicly as Baby P, Peter had suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals over eight months.

A series of reviews identified missed opportunities for officials to save the toddler’s life had they reacted properly to warning signs.

Connelly was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection with a minimum term of five years after admitting her crimes.

Her boyfriend Steven Barker and his brother Jason Owen were also convicted in relation to the case.

Why did the Justice Secretary get involved?

A process formally known as the 'reconsideration mechanism' was introduced in July 2019 and allows the Justice Secretary and the prisoner in question to challenge the Parole Board’s decision if they believe them to be "procedurally unfair" or "irrational".

Victims and members of the public can also make a request via the minister.

But the threshold is high and is the same as is required when seeking a judicial review.

The provisions also make clear that "being unhappy" with the decision is not grounds for reconsideration.

