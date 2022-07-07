London mayor Sadiq Khan slammed Boris Johnson's leadership as one of the most "shameful sagas" in British politics hours before the Prime Minister was expected to quit.

Mr Khan said the PM had presided over a government defined by "lies, sleaze, an utter lack of integrity, unlawful behaviour, incompetence, and a damaging culture of impunity in public office."

'Collective sigh of relief'

The mayor claimed his government had stoked division and "levelled down" London for political gain.

"This has caused immense damage - harming our economy, feeding cynicism among the British public, degrading our country’s standing in the eyes of the world, and undermining the very principles and norms of our democracy," Mr Khan said

"There will be a collective sigh of relief across the country now he has finally agreed to leave Number 10, but that departure cannot wait until the Autumn now so much damage has been done," he added.

On Thursday morning it emerged Boris Johnson would resign as Tory party leader but remain prime minister until October.

A new prime minister will be in place until party conference in October, a No 10 source said. No 10 said "the prime minister will make a statement to the country today" - ITV News understands he will address the nation at 1pm.

