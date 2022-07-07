A teenager was left with head injuries after being hit by two cars following a fight in Tower Hamlets.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after being attacked in Poplar. He was reportedly involved in a fight with a group of people in Poplar High Street a short time earlier.

Both cars left the scene before police arrived and officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area who may have information or dash cam footage.

The teenager has been discharged from hospital and police are investigating what happened and identifying the cars involved.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 84/06Jul. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

