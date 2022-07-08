London-born actor Damian Lewis has announced he is releasing his first music album and will perform two live dates in his hometown next month.

The 51-year-old star, known for television dramas Billions, Band Of Brothers and Homeland, spent his early 20s busking with his guitar in London and rediscovered his passion for the instrument during lockdown.

He's set to play an intimate warm-up show at Omeara London on Thursday August 4 before performing at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Sunday August 7.

He said he is excited to get “back on stage, this time with a guitar in my hand”.

Handout photo of the upcoming Damien Lewis concert at Omeara London

Having played classical guitar since the age of 13, Lewis graduated to the steel string acoustic after being inspired by Elvis Presley.

He met with various London-based musicians, including Giacomo Smith, to record a currently untitled debut album that will be released next year.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing the songs I’ve written and been recording for my debut album. Be good to be back on stage, this time with a guitar in my hand.”

This summer, Lewis was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to drama and charity.

He said both he and his late wife Helen McCrory were “thrilled”.

Acclaimed actor and Peaky Blinders star McCrory died in April 2021 aged 52 after being diagnosed with cancer.

