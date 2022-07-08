The mayor of London has announced £2.3 million funding for advice services across the capital as new figures show 30 percent of Londoners are "just about managing" with the spiralling cost of living.

Sadiq Khan said that demand for financial hardship advice outstrips supply across London and the money will allow charities London Citizens Advice and the London Legal Support Trust to expand their services.

Suzanne Hudson, Chair of the London Citizens Advice Steering Group said that demand for the charities' advice is "soaring".

It's estimated the funding will allow the organisations to support 35,000 more Londoners and help almost 4,500 people working in grassroots organisations to access advice training to better support their communities.

Mr Khan said he is "hugely concerned" about how the cost of living crisis is impacting Londoners, with new figures from YouGov showing 30 percent are "just about managing" and 17 percent are "financially struggling".

Nezahat Cihan, CEO of London Legal Support Trust, said that without specialist advice, vulnerable Londoners risk "spiralling".

"Specialist advice is vitally important in helping empower people to tackle issues including debt, rent arrears, housing problems, Universal Credit errors, and more," she explained.

Ms Hudson added: "In difficult times, accessing information and advice can prevent problems from becoming crises," she said. "Our services are here to provide support for people when they need it and this funding will enable us to help more Londoners."

Mr Khan said: "By helping Londoners to access help and support they are entitled to, we can prevent more people falling into poverty and instead build a more prosperous city for all Londoners".

The funding forms part of a £5 million package pledged on welfare advice by the mayor this year.

It follows the launch of an online Cost of Living Hub that's designed to help Londoners access advice including what benefits they are entitled to, how to claim them and help dealing with debt, financial management and mental health support.

