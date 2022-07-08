Police search for man after boy, 16, stabbed in stomach in Islington

Police have released images of a man they want to identify after a boy was stabbed in the stomach in Islington.

Officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing at Northampton Square at 4:50pm on Friday 17 June.

The boy, 16, was found on the nearby King Square Estate with a knife wound to the stomach.

He was taken to a north London hospital, where his condition is not life threatening.

Police are looking to identify this man Credit: Metropolitan Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5181/17JUN.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...