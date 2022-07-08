Sir Mark Rowley named new Metropolitan Police Commissioner

Sir Mark Rowley has been announced as the new Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Service.

Taking on the job days after the force was put into special measures, the former counter terror chief acknowledged confidence in the police has fallen" and pledged to return to an approach of "policing by consent".

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the appointment after discussions with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

She said Sir Mark's priority is "rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction".

"This will be a challenging period, but with a focus on tackling neighbourhood crime and delivering the basics of policing, Sir Mark is committed to tackling the significant challenges confronting the force and to making London’s streets safer by driving down crime and bringing more criminals to justice," the home secretary said.

Sir Mark replaces former Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick

The Home Office said Sir Mark was formally appointed by the Queen on recommendation by Ms Patel after a “highly competitive recruitment process” in which “representations” from the Mayor of London were considered.

Reacting to his appointment, Sir Mark promised to "fight crime with communities – not unilaterally dispense tactics" and vowed to root out "corrupt" officers.

"I also know that the majority of officers and staff retain an extraordinary sense of vocation and determination and want us to do better," he said. "It is my job to help them do that, while also being ruthless in removing those who are corrupting our integrity."

"We will deliver more trust, less crime and high standards for London and beyond and we will work with London’s diverse communities as we together renew the uniquely British invention of 'policing by consent'."

Mr Khan said: "Sir Mark has made clear to me that he is determined to be a reforming Commissioner, committed to implementing a robust plan to rebuild trust and confidence in the police and to drive through the urgent reforms and step change in culture and performance Londoners deserve.

"As Mayor, I will support and hold him to these promises as I continue to hold the Met to account."

A date for his first day in the role will be confirmed in due course.

Dame Cressida Dick quit as Britain’s most senior police officer in March after criticism from Mr Khan over her handling of racist, misogynist and homophobic messages shared by a group of officers based at Charing Cross police station and following a series of other scandals which have plagued the Met during her time in post.

Her deputy Sir Stephen House has been in charge ever since.

The job advert for her successor tasked them with addressing “serious failings” within the force and bringing about “significant and sustained improvements”.

With an annual salary of just under £293,000, the appointment is for an initial five-year term.

Mark Rowley pictured in 2005 Credit: PA

Who is Sir Mark Rowley?

His policing career spans over 30 years.

1987: Joined West Midlands Police as a constable.

2000: Became a senior officer at Surrey Police and led five-year investigation into murder of Milly Dowler

2008 - 2011: Served as the chief constable of Surrey Police

2011 - 2014: Joined the Met as an assistant commissioner for specialist crime and operations. Drew praise for significantly lowering the homicide rate through covert tactics and targeting gang leaders

2014 - 2018: Led then the National Police Chiefs’ Council for counter-terrorism

2017: Missed out on the role of Met Police Chief when Dame Cressida Dick was appointed by Theresa May

2018: Knighted for his contribution to national security and retired from the force

2022: Co-authored a counter-terrorism thriller, The Sleep of Reason, with journalist David Derbyshire and is appointed new Metropolitan Police Chief Commissioner.

What is Policing by Consent?

It's derived from the nine principles of policing, developed by the founder of the Metropolitan Police, Robert Peel, and is based on the belief that for policing to be effective, there must be broad public support for a police service's actions.

The focus on co-operation over fear was set out in the nine principles of good policing in 1956 by police historian Charles Reith.

It includes the instruction: "To recognise always that the power of the police to fulfil their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions and behaviour and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect."

