Pedicab Passenger killed in collision with car

A woman has died after the pedicab she was travelling in collided with a car in South London.

Police were called just after 4am on Sunday to reports of a car in collision with the pedal-powered vehicle in New Kent Road, Southwark.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Police arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The pedicab driver, a man in his 30s, was treated in hospital after suffering a suspected broken arm. Metropolitan Police officers attended the scene along with London Ambulance Service. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and is yet to speak with them - to call 101, reference number 1420 of July 10.