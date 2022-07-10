Police release images of a suspect following stabbing of woman in Ilford

Metropolitan Police detectives have released images of a suspect they are looking for, after the stabbing of a woman in Ilford.

Police were called at approximately 20:05hrs on Friday, 8 July, to reports of a stabbing in St Johns Road, Ilford.

Officers attended and found a 27-year-old woman suffering stab injuries to her back. The woman was taken to hospital - she does not have any life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are appealing for information and are asking witnesses to contact them.

Chief Inspector Chris Byrne, East Area BCU, said: “I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners and particularly to people in Ilford. Of course, my colleagues and I share those concerns and we are working hard to do everything possible to keep people safe.

“The woman was attacked by a male riding a bicycle, who rode away in the direction of Meads Lane, Ilford. Anyone who recognises the person in the images circulated is urged to call police immediately. One image shows the suspect in Meads Lane around the time of the attack. The suspect is pictured in black clothing and a black bag, with a white and black bicycle helmet and a distinctive green bicycle.

There has been no arrest at this time and enquiries are ongoing.